Lockyer joins up with Wales squad for World Cup qualifiers

Town defender Tom Lockyer

Luton defender Tom Lockyer has been named in the Wales squad for their September World Cup qualifiers.

The 26-year-old made a welcome return for injury for Town recently, playing three times this term so far, including a first Championship game in over six months when the Hatters triumphed 1-0 at Barnsley.

Lockyer, who has won 13 caps for his country, and was part of the Welsh squad who reached the last 16 of this summer's Euro Championships, is in the same travelling contingent as Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, plus ex-Luton midfielder Joe Morrell.

Wales will face Finland in a friendly in Helsinki tomorrow night and then resume their World Cup qualifying campaign against Belarus in Russia on Sunday.