Lockyer returns as Hatters name a trialist in their side to face Rochdale

Town defender Tom Lockyer

Defender Tom Lockyer will get his first run-out of Luton's pre-season campaign in a behind closed doors friendly against League Two Rochdale this afternoon.

The 26-year-old was part of the Wales squad who reached the second round of Euro 2020 before losing to Denmark, as he had a week off before heading back to join up with the Hatters at their training camp based in Yorkshire.

Lockyer will play the second half of the match against Dale that starts at 1pm, while a trialist, believed to be Leicester City's 21-year-old South African midfielder Khanya Leshabela, also featuring in the second 45.

Summer signings Reece Burke, Allan Campbell and Carlos Mendes Gomes all begin the game, with Henri Lansbury, Fred Onyedinma and Cameron Jerome involved after the interval, along with Gabriel Osho who spent the second half of last term on loan at the Crown Oil Arena.

Town first half: James Shea, James Bree, Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley, Glen Rea, Sam Beckwith, Allan Campbell, Elliot Lee, Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Carlos Mendes Gomes.

Town second half: Harry Isted, Peter Kioso, Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Gabriel Osho, Kal Naismith, Trialist, Henri Lansbury, Harry Cornick, Cameron Jerome, Fred Onyedinma.