Luton boss doesn't agree that Town have an easier month ahead in the Championship

Town boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones doesn’t believe that his side have an easier month ahead following the resumption of the Championship season after the international break.

The Hatters head to Millwall who are in 11th this afternoon, before travelling to Derby County on Tuesday night, the Rams bottom of the table due to their recent points deduction handed out for entering administration.

They then host fourth bottom Hull City, newly promoted from League One this term, before a trip to Preston North End, themselves in the lower reaches of the table.

Town also entertain Middlesbrough and finish with, what is on paper the toughest of the lot, promotion-chasing Stoke City at home.

That follows a September when Luton headed to Blackburn and Bristol City, hosted Swansea and went to table-topping Bournemouth, before matches with Coventry and Huddersfield at Kenilworth Road, ending up with seven points.

When asked if he thought the schedule represented a better chance for his side to climb the table, Jones said: “I don’t agree with that.

"I think wherever you go there are tough games. You can look at certain fixtures and think ‘we should’ but it’s not true, the Championship is really strange.

“We played at home to Birmingham and on paper you think 'we should beat Birmingham at home,' without being disrespectful, but we got done 5-0.

"Coventry came and could’ve gone top and should’ve gone home with an 8-0 loss.

"The Championship is such a crazy league, from week to week it changes.

"Certain people play certain games, they do certain journeys and do certain things that enables them to be weaker or stronger the week that you play them.

“It’s not every single game where there’s no preference to play Preston at home or West Brom away and that’s true because it depends when you play them and you’ve got to play everyone.

“So I don’t necessarily agree with that. We’ve got five or six Championship games coming up that are equally as tough home and away.”

Following a start to the season which sees Town sitting 13th in the table after four wins from their opening 11 matches despite having a number of injury problems to contend with, Jones has been satisfied with their efforts.

He added: “We’ve managed to hold our own, with the injuries we’ve had.

"Yes we would like more points, we should have more points, but shoulda woulda coulda.

"So now we’ve got to make sure than when we’ve got everyone available, we’re ready to try and get more points than what we’ve had.

"We probably feel we deserve more from the games we’ve had in terms of chances, and with more options available I think we’d have probably won the Swansea game, maybe been a little bit more front-footed for the 90 minutes against Huddersfield and especially against Swansea second half,.

"It’s one of those things, but everyone has those runs, everyone has the same gripes.