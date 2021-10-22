Luton boss doesn't think Town have hit their ceiling yet

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton manager Nathan Jones never felt that last season’s finish of 12th place in the Championship meant the ceiling of what the club could achieve was reached.

Although Town ended up with the highest points tally in the second tier since the 1981-82 campaign last term, Jones remained confident that they always had the potential to better that.

He is being proved right so far, as although the Hatters have one point less than they did at this stage last season, find themselves sitting two places higher in ninth, and have already doubled the amount of goals scored.

On just how that has happened since he returned in May 2020 and masterminded the club's escape from relegation against all the odds, he said: “I think we’re evolving.

"To evolve you have to be different and better and that’s what we’re doing.

"I’ve been well publicised that when I first came back we had to, one, stop conceding goals, two, pick up points immediately because of the urgency of a nine game season that it was then.

“So, then we had to play a certain way and we did that.

"We can’t then go, in a three-week period of the turnaround, from a side that picks up points but is pragmatic to, suddenly, a side that’s the most open, expansive, attack-minded side in the league.

"We had to evolve into a team that was slightly more aggressive, more possession dominant and slightly ore accustomed to being a Championship side.

"We did that, we finished 12th and were very pleased with our performances.

"We didn’t think that was our ceiling, because we don’t, this year we wanted to evolve again.

"We’ve added a little bit more to what we need and now we are a side that’s still evolving but we are evolving nicely.

“We think we’ve improved at every level, in terms of defensively and attacking and that’s an ongoing thing.

“We never get carried away.

"We know what we have to do to attain results and there’s a humility and honesty about this group that they know, the fact they’ve won a game doesn’t mean they rest on their laurels.

"They want to strive for more and that’s the good thing, that’s the best thing about this group, their honesty.

“We’re not the most talented group, we know that, but we are an honest group, a hard-working group that wants to achieve something.

"We realise to do that we have to do it collectively because there’s no big individuals here.