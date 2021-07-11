Luton boss expects to have another signing in place for Eagles clash

Luton boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones is expecting to have another signing in place when the Hatters head to Southern League side Bedford Town for their latest pre-season friendly on Wednesday night.

Town have made seven new additions so far in the transfer window, but after previously stating he wanted another two or three to complete his squad, the manager hopes at least one of them will be done in time to face the Eagles.

After a trialist believed to be Leicester City's 21-year-old South African midfielder Khanya Leshabela played the second half of yesterday's 4-0 win over Rochdale, Jones said: “Some will step it up now to 60 minutes, God willing we should have another signing in the building, you never know we could have more, but everyone is gathering speed and it’s about getting everyone safely there.

“We have Amari’i Bell away (at the Gold Cup with Jamaica) and Joe Morrell comes back on Monday so we’re in a better position.

“We thank the board that we’re almost done recruitment wise.