Luton chief confirms efforts to sign former Spurs youngster Elliot Thorpe are ongoing

Elliot Thorpe celebrates a goal for Spurs U18s side

Luton boss Nathan Jones confirmed that efforts to sign former Spurs youngster Elliot Thorpe are very much ongoing after reports emerged today that the Hatters were close to bringing the talented youngster to Kenilworth Road.

Thorpe, 20, came through the ranks with Spurs, making his U18 Premier League debut in January 2018 with a further two appearances that season.

He was then part of the squad that finished second in the divisoin, making nine appearances and scoring once, before being an unused substitute in the first ever game played at the club’s new ground, a 3-1 U18s triumph over Southampton in March 2019.

Thorpe also played twice in the U18 Premier League Cup, before coming off the bench for the U23s during their Checkatrade Trophy clash at Oxford United in December 2018.

The midfielder was promoted to the U23s squad making two appearances in the Premier League Two Division One for Spurs, while went on to have 18 outings last season, and has also featured for Wales and U17s and U19s level, on the bench for the U21s recently too.

After leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer, Thorpe had been linked with Cardiff City, Bristol City and also German side Hoffenheim, but when asked he if was someone Town were interested in, Jones said: “Elliot’s someone we know very well.

"That process is a little bit ongoing at the minute, when there’s news we’ll let you know.

"We’ve had him in, he’s relatively local to us, so if there’s news on that we’ll announce it.