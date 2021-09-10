Luton chief eager to see 'intelligent' Berry back in action for the Hatters

Town midfielder Luke Berry

Town boss Nathan Jones is excited about seeing 'intelligent’ midfielder Luke Berry back in action for the Hatters this campaign.

After playing 34 times last term, the 29-year-old is yet to feature following a calf injury suffered during pre-season, but did get 67 minutes in the development side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace U23s on Tuesday.

Berry, who joined the Hatters back in August 2017 when Jones was first in charge, has made 122 appearances since, scoring 14 times, also battling back from a horrific knee injury in March 2018.

Now fit-again, Jones is now looking forward to seeing the ex-Cambridge United and Barnsley player impacting in the Championship once more, as he said: “Luke’s been excellent, Luke’s been outstanding in training, he really has been and we wanted to give him a game just to mix it up a little bit.

“He came back and he was as fit as he’s ever been and he just picked up a little niggly calf injury and that just curtailed him a little bit.

“But he’s in a wonderful place, doing fantastically well.