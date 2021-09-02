Luton chief earmarks the holding role in midfield for 'immense' Osho

Hatters midfielder Gabe Osho gets stuck in against Sheffield United

Town boss Nathan Jones has earmarked the holding midfield role for Gabe Osho after his starring display against Sheffield United on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was beginning in the second tier for only the eighth time in his career, after making five appearances at previous club Reading, but the first time in that position, having had just under 10 minutes to acclimatise during a pre-season friendly against Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, it looked like he had been playing there a lot longer, giving a first-class performance against a Blades side who themselves were in the top flight last term.

Neat and tidy in possession, Osho got about the pitch well to provide an effective shield to his back-line, including making two superb sliding tackles which brought huge roars of appreciation from the near full house inside Kenilworth Road.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “Gabe Osho I thought was immense, absolutely immense in the middle of the park.

“He’s never played there before, we played him there for about eight minutes against Brighton and I thought he was immense.

“His athleticism, the way he goes about his work was really, really pleasing.

“That’s the position we’ve earmarked for him, as we’ve got Glen Rea there too, so we’ve earmarked him to do that.

“What we’re looking for is a real mobile one that can screen, that can defend, that can win his headers, that can drive, that has a range of passing.

“His range will come with work, but he showed that and then when we want to go after teams, our defensive midfielder has to come off shape and go and press.

"Gabe can go and to that, so we’re very, very pleased and it’s just the start of his journey."

Although Jones had made it clear he was looking to strengthen his midfield ahead of the window closing, he wasn't able to make any late signings before the deadline passed.

When asked beforehand if Osho's emergence had meant he might not need to bring anyone else in, Jones added: "He could have surprised us.

"It’s such an important position for us however we play, we need someone who can really do that job.