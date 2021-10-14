Luton chief hails Campbell's return from ligament damage as 'miraculous'

Allan Campbell in action against Bournemouth U23s on Tuesday - pic: Gareth Owen

Midfielder Allan Campbell’s return to the fray from ligament damage has been labelled as ‘miraculous’ by Luton chief Nathan Jones.

The 23-year-old summer signing from Motherwell hobbled off during the 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers on September 11 following a horrific challenge by Darragh Lenihan which was only punished by a yellow card for the home skipper.

Despite the apparent severity of the injury, Campbell was been back on the bench for Luton’s last two Championship games against Coventry and Huddersfield, gaining his first minutes in the development squad’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth U23s on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking about his comeback, Jones said: “He’s been nothing short of miraculous in terms of how quickly he’s got back, but that’s desire from the boy.

"At times, when we’re holding him back he’s said, ‘I’ve played on my ankle when it’s worse than this’.

"That’s the type he is, so we’re delighted with Allan, delighted to have him back.

"We wanted to give him some exposure to minutes on Tuesday, as we did (TQ) Addy, Carlos (Mendes Gomes), Gabe (Osho) and Thorpey (Elliot Thorpe) as well.

"They all got valuable minutes, 60 minutes, an hour in the game.