Luton chief has irons in the fire as he looks to strengthen squad ahead of transfer window closing

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton chief Nathan Jones insisted he has plenty of targets in mind when it comes to strengthening his squad ahead of the transfer deadline on Tuesday.

The Hatters manager reiterated his desire once more to add another midfielder during his pre-match press conference for this afternoon’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield United

Although Jones is yet to act, asked whether he has irons in the fire regarding potential new signings, he said: “Oh, plenty. We have got names, we have got things we want to do, but these are the most difficult ones to do because we’ve waited to try to get something really good.

“Last year we did it with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall so we’ve just waited to try to do it (again).

"We haven’t jumped, haven’t taken one early and by doing that we’ve already lost one of the targets, who went somewhere else.

“That happens, but we’re in a decent position."

With Town still having a 26-man squad after Elliot Lee joined Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan deal on Friday, Jones is aware more will need to go out first, adding: "We do as we’ve got too big a squad.

"We’ve got 26 players, so we’ve got to narrow that down to 25 anyway, and then once we do that then we can bring one in.

"So that’s the case, but we’ve got people in for certain players of ours.