Luton chief: Panter's potential loan move to Dundee a 'wonderful opportunity' for young Town defender

Town defender Corey Panter in action

Luton boss Nathan Jones believes that defender Corey Panter’s potential stint at Dundee represents a ‘wonderful opportunity’ for the youngster to gain some valuable experience of senior football.

The 20-year-old headed to the newly-promoted Scottish Premier League side for a trial period last month, with the aim of landing a loan move to the Dark Blues and further his development if he impressed during pre-season training.

Panter, who has been with Town since 2009, is yet to make a first team appearance for the Hatter, as although he played for the U21s last term, his only previous experience were temporary stays at Hendon and Biggleswade Town during the 2019-20 campaign.

Speaking about the defender’s time at the Kilmac Stadium, Jones said: “We’re very proud of our environment so young players will improve in our environment.

"If there comes a point where they probably need games to them in, and we can’t give them that, then that’s when a loan becomes more viable and becomes essential.

“Josh Neufville has gone out and done fantastically well.

"We’ve had a couple of other loans like (Peter) Kioso, (Gabriel) Osho for example, so now we have to keep the others moving forward.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for Corey, a real good club with masses of tradition and a friend of mine, Charlie Adam is there and he’s messaged me and asked me about him.

“Hopefully, something gets sorted there because we think it’ll be a real good move for him.

"It’s a good level for him to be able to play in the Scottish Premiership, it will be a massive test, so let’s see where we are.”

After getting 45 minutes in the 3-0 win over Forfar Athletic in their first warm-up game last month, Panter had another 20 minutes for Dundee as they beat Leyton Orient 3-0 at the Kilmac Stadium on Tuesday night.

Paul McGowan had put the hosts ahead after just eight minutes, curling into the top corner from 20 yards.

They then added two quick-fire goals in the opening moments of the second period, as Alex Jakubiak poked home from close range and Lee Ashcroft volleyed home Adam’s cross.

The Dark Blues made six changes on 69 minutes, as Panter came on for his second run-out to ensure they comfortably held on for victory.