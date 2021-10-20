Luton chief proud of his side's character as Town bounce back twice to draw with Rams

Tom Lockyer puts in a challenge on Tuesday night

Luton boss Nathan Jones was proud of the character Town showed to hit back twice and earn a point at Derby County last night.

The Hatters were second best in what was a poor first 45 minutes, the visitors trailing 1-0, with Jones himself making two changes after just half an hour.

They improved after the break, levelling through Fred Onyedinma’s close range finish, as although Jason Knight put the Rams back in front, Elijah Adebayo’s towering late header ensured the spoils were shared.

Jones said: “We were a mile off it in midfield, we got overrun in midfield which doesn't happen to us very often, but we got overrun.

"Now the reason we got overrun, they pack the midfield, they don't play with a centre forward, they play with five or six midfield players and rotate.

"They have a lot of possession in front of you so it’s difficult to get rhythm, but without really hurting us.

"We hurt ourselves with a square ball right in front, our centre half (Sonny Bradley) gives the ball away and then they score.

"If that doesn't happen we come in at 0-0, we think we win the game, but that’s what happened.

"But we showed massive, massive character to come back, twice in the game, away from home, and to get four points in two away games, I’m really pleased."

Luton had lose their last three trips to Pride Park, without scoring in any of them as well, as Jones was pleased they improved on last season's display, when the Rams scored early in both halves to complete a comfortable victory.

He added: “We've had a lot of situations that we could have done a little bit better with and if we just defend better, just do the basics better, we win the game, but we didn’t.

"A lot can be attributed to that and I don’t want to make excuses, but a second away journey, two away games, you go to Millwall and you put in a massive, massive shift, come in on Sunday you rest, train yesterday, travel again, two away games, I don't know where they get this from.

"But I'm delighted, I'm proud of them as we came here last year and lost the game, as we were lacklustre in so much.

"But we showed we’ve got a little bit of fight about us and a bit of character, so I'm pleased with that.