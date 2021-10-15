Luton chief tried to sign Millwall stalwart Wallace from Portsmouth during his time at Brighton

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace in action against Fulham this season

Town boss Nathan Jones revealed he tried to sign Millwall attacking midfielder Jed Wallace during his time on the coaching staff at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 27-year-old Lions stalwarts began his career with Portsmouth, making over 100 appearances, and it was at Fratton Park where he caught the eye of Jones who was assistant manager and then first team coach at the Amex Stadium between July 2013 and January 2016.

A deal never materialised as Wallace went to Wolves for £250,000 in May 2015, then headed to the Den for two loan spells, eventually making the stay permanent in June 2017.

He has since played 232 times for the Lions, scoring 41 goals and is the club’s leading marksman this term with four to his name already.

Jones spoke highly of the player too, saying: “Jed has probably been Millwall’s best player for a number of years now.

"A bundle of energy, has real good quality and I tried to sign him when I was at Brighton.

"I watched him at Portsmouth on numerous occasions, always did well in a wide role but I always felt he had energy.

"I was watching him and Harry Cornick at the time as young ones to watch.”

Meanwhile, another player who is at the other end of his Lions career is striker Benik Afobe, signed on loan from Jones’ former club Stoke City in the summer, having scored twice in seven outings so far.

The 28-year-old forward was brought into the Potters by previous boss Gary Rowett, now in charge at the Lions, with the Potters then shelling out £12m just prior to Jones taking over at the Bet 365 Stadium in January 2016.

Town's boss added: "I had Benik who was unfortunate with injuries.

"When he went to Bristol City it started really well but obviously good to see him back.

"He was good to work with, very quick and good movement.