Luton confirm date for Carabao Cup trip to Stevenage

Ticket details to be confirmed soon

By Mike Simmonds
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 12:21 pm
Updated Thursday, 15th July 2021, 12:22 pm
James Collins scores from the spot against Stevenage during Luton's last visit to Stevenage
James Collins scores from the spot against Stevenage during Luton's last visit to Stevenage

Luton Town's Carabao Cup first round tie against Stevenage has been scheduled for Tuesday, August 10 at 7:45pm.

Nathan Jones’ team will travel to their League Two neighbours for the first time since February 2018 when they looked on course for victory after James Collins scored an 85th minute penalty, only to see Danny Newton level moments later.

Ticket details and information for the fixture will be confirmed by Stevenage in the week commencing Monday, July 26.

Luton