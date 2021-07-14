Luton confirm Leicester midfielder Leshabela is on trial at Kenilworth Road

Leicester City's Khanya Leshabela in action for the Foxes

Luton have confirmed that Leicester City midfielder Khanya Leshabela is on trial with the club ahead of a possible loan move from the Premier League side.

The 21-year-old began his career with the Foxes, signing a three-and-a-half year contract in January 2019.

He played 12 times for the U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy, making his Premier League debut during City's 5-0 victory over Sheffield United in March.

Leshabela has represented South Africa at U20 level, playing at both the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations and the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup.

He featured in Saturday's 4-0 win over Rochdale and was named in the starting line-up for tonight's friendly at Bedford Town.

Hatters starting XI (first 60): Harry Isted; Peter Kioso, Gabriel Osho, Kal Naismith, Sam Beckwith; Glen Rea, Khanya Leshabela, Elliot Lee; Jordan Clark, Carlos Mendes Gomes; Cameron Jerome.