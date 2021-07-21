Luton defender Bell features as Jamaica reach Gold Cup quarter-final despite defeat to 10-man Costa Rica

Ex-Luton striker Andre Gray fires off a shot in Jamaica's defeat to Costa Rica

Town defender Amari'i Bell was a second half substitute as Jamaica lost 1-0 to 10-man Costa Rica in their final Gold Cup group stage clash last night.

The contest, which was delayed for over two hours due to bad weather in the Orlando area, saw Bell start on the bench, as a win for either side would have seen them finish top of their group.

After goalless first half, the Reggae Boyz were close to breaking the deadlock on 51 minutes, ex-Town striker Andre Gray found by Kemar Lawrence only to fire against the post.

Costa Rica then snatched the lead themselves just two minutes later as Ariel Lassiter sent over a cross for former Fulham midfielder Bryan Ruiz to headed home past Dillon Barnes.

Bell was then introduced for his third appearance of the tournament on the hour mark, as with 18 minutes to go, Costa Rica were reduced to 10 men as keeper Leonel Moreira was dismissed for a handball outside the area after Cory Burke had been sent clean through.