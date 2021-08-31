Luton defender Bell named in Jamaica squad for World Cup qualifier

Town defender Amari'i Bell

Luton defender Amari'i Bell has been named in the Jamaica squad for their World Cup qualifier against Panama.

The 27-year-old who has made five appearances for the Hatters since arriving on a free from Blackburn Rovers, scoring one, is part of a 35-man squad named by Theodore Whitmore for three group stage games.

They head to Mexico on Thursday, before a home game with Panama on Sunday, the only fixture Bell is available for, with a visit to Costa Rica on Wednesday, September 8.