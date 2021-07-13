Luton defender Bell starts as Jamaica earn opening Gold Cup win over Suriname

Amari'i Bell in action for Jamaica against Suriname on Monday night

Luton defender Amari'i Bell played 90 minutes as Jamaica began their 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament with a comfortable 2-0 group stage win over Suriname in Orlando on Monday night.

The Reggae Boyz wasted no time in taking the lead as Preston North End's Daniel Johnson found Shamar Nicholson with just six minutes gone, the Charleroi forward beating goalkeeper Warner Hahn from 22 yards out.

Suriname nearly had an immediate response when Gleofilo Vlijter's effort was turned behind by Andre Blake, but Jamaica swiftly went back up the other end to add a second in some style, a clearance falling to Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid just outside the box and his thumping volley from 18 yards flew into the net.

After the break, Suriname came into the game more, as Bell, who signed for the Hatters from Blackburn Rovers recently, becoming the 57th Luton player to represent his country, was booked in injury time for a foul.

Jamaica held on to claim all three points and move second in the table behind Costa Rica on goals scored.