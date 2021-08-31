Luton defender Kioso joins MK Dons on loan

Town defender Peter Kioso

Luton defender Peter Kioso has joined League One side MK Dons on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old, who arrived at Kenilworth Road in January 2020 from Hartlepool United, had two spells away from Kenilworth Road last season, featuring for Bolton Wanderers and Northampton Town.

After initially impressing in League Two with the Cottagers, the right-back moved to Sixfields and made 21 appearances in the third tier.

Despite scoring three times and contributing towards nine clean sheets, he was unable to help the Cobblers avoid relegation though.

Kioso then returned to the Hatters and featured heavily in pre-season, while also made a full Championship debut in the 1-0 win at Barnsley, and started the Carabao Cup exit at Stevenage.