Luton defender Lockyer makes Wales squad after injury rules out Lawrence

Town defender Tom Lockyer playing for Wales

Hatters defender Tom Lockyer will be part of Wales' 26-man squad for the Euro 2020 finals following an injury withdrawal to St Pauli's James Lawrence.

The Luton centre half hadn't initially been included by manager Rob Page after suffering an ankle injury back in February which was to keep him out for the rest of the season.

However, this morning, it was announced that Lawrence had to withdraw from the tournament meaning Lockyer has made the final cut alongside Town team-mate Joe Morrell and ex-Hatter Rhys Norrington-Davies.

The 26-year-old, who has 13 caps to his name, played a key part in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, particularly the final four matches of the campaign where he played every minute.