Luton feels 'like home' to Osho after he pens new deal

Town defender Gabe Osho

Defender Gabe Osho believes Kenilworth Road feels 'like home' after agreeing a new contract with the Hatters this afternoon.

The 22-year-old might have only made one first team appearance for the club, that against his former Reading team-mates in the FA Cup last season, with loan spells at Yeovil Town and Rochdale, but insists he is fully settled with the Hatters.

After playing a full part in Luton's pre-season programme, he said: "I’ve been here almost a year and it feels 100 per cent like home now.

“I think it was good for me to go out on loan and get the experience I had at Yeovil and Rochdale last year, but now coming back into training and having a full pre-season with the squad and with the manager, I feel really settled and just want to kick on.

“It’s been a good experience playing in the pre-season games and I’m really excited to get going in the league now.

“I can’t wait to see the fans inside Kenilworth Road tomorrow (against Peterborough).

"I haven’t really played many games in my career with fans in the stadium, so it’s going to be amazing to see the place packed after what everybody has been through with the pandemic.