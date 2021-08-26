Luton forward joins Charlton on season-long loan

Town attacker Elliot Lee has signed for Charlton

Luton forward Elliot Lee has joined League One side Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old, who has played 113 times for the Hatters, scoring 27 goals, spent last term on loan in the third tier, with a successful stint at Oxford United.

Has has made one appearance for Town this term, against Stevenage in the Carabao Cup, but will now spend the rest of the campaign at the Valley, following in the footsteps of his father Rob, who featured 343 times for the club scoring 65 goals.

The pair will become only the second father and son to play for Charlton, following Keith and Gavin Peacock, as speaking to the Athletic official website, Lee said: "It's a great day.

"It's a really proud moment for me and my family obviously with the history of the club and my dad playing here, so I'm over the moon to be here and I can't wait to get started."

Manager Nigel Adkins continued: "Elliot Lee is a player who has done well and been promoted from this division as well.

"He plays in the forward positions, whether he plays out wide or behind the striker.

"He’s got a good pedigree, he’s got experience, he’s got goalscoring flair.

"He can see a pass and score a goal."

Owner Thomas Sandgaard added: "I am really pleased we’ve been able to bring Elliot to Charlton.