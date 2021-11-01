Luton keeper Sluga named in Croatia's squad for vital World Cup qualifiers

Town keeper Simon Sluga

Luton keeper Simon Sluga has once again been named in Croatia's squad for their World Cup qualifiers this month.

The 28-year-old, who has kept seven clean sheets in his 15 Championship appearances this term, had been left out of the recent squad, only to then get an emergency call due to injury.

He has now been restored by manager Zlatko Dalić for the crunch matches, to battle it out with first choice Dominik Livakovic and the uncapped Ivo Grbic.

Croatia sit second in their group, two points behind Russia, as they head to Malta on Thursday, November 11.

Dalic's side are then back at home for a vital game against the Russians, with victory for either side going a long way to securing automatic qualification.