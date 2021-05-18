Luton keeper Sluga will be the 'happiest person' if selected for Croatia's Euro 2021 squad

Town keeper Simon Sluga

Hatters keeper Simon Sluga is hoping to be the 'happiest person ever on earth' if he is named in the Croatia squad for the European Championships later today.

The 28-year-old has been a regular in manager Zlatko Dalić's plans since arriving at Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2019, although has seen his international game time limited, winning just three caps, his last back in November, during a 3-3 friendly draw against Turkey.

Croatia have been drawn in Group D along with England, Czech Republic and Scotland for the tournament that starts in June, and speaking to the Town official website about taking part in the tournament, Sluga said: "First of all the official squad its not official yet, so we need to wait for the squad list.

"But just to have the opportunity to be there, for me, it's one of the dreams when I was a child or when I was watching all the games on TV, the national team.

"It gives you different feeling, a proud feeling in your mind and your body, you weren't aware of that feeling before, because I don't know which situation can give you this feeling.

"So I'm really, really happy and really, really proud and it's something massive for me, to be in the official squad I will be the happiest person ever on earth.