Luton midfielder Morrell linked with a move to Portsmouth

Luton midfielder Joe Morrell has been linked with a move to League One Portsmouth.

The 24-year-old signed for the Hatters last season after joining for an undisclosed fee but has only featured 11 times for Nathan Jones' side, winning more international caps for Wales in that time as he represented his country in the recent Euros.

According to a report in the Portsmouth News, Pompey boss Danny Cowley is closing in on his number one target Morrell, and hopes to conclude a deal this week.