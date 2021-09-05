Luton receive 1,241 tickets for Robins trip
Hatters head to Bristol City in just over a week
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 9:03 am
Updated
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 9:04 am
Luton Town have received an initial allocation of 1,241 tickets in the Atyeo Stand for their trip to Bristol City on Wednesday, September 15.
The Hatters triumphed 3-1 at Ashton Gate last term, with James Collins, Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick all on target.
Prices are - Adult: £28; Senior 65+: £25; Under 25: £25; Under 22: £21; Under 19: £15; Under 12: £10.
Disabled tickets are sold at age related price with a carer free of charge.
For more information head to the club website.