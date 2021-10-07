Luton receive 1,635 tickets for Derby trip

Kal Naismith in action during Town's 2-0 defeat at Pride Park last season

Luton have received an initial allocation of 1,635 seats for their trip to Derby County on Tuesday, October 19.

The Hatters head to Pride Park looking for their first win at the Rams since May 1990, when they famously triumphed 3-2 on the final day to ensure Division One safety.

Supporters who have requested an away season ticket this term will receive one ticket for this fixture, while diamond season ticket holders and executive members can buy three tickets per person from today until 5pm tomorrow.

Season ticket holders will be able to purchase three tickets per person online from Friday at 5pm or from the ticket Office in person or via phone on Saturday (9am-12 noon) and then from 10am on Monday, October.

Any remaining tickets will be available on general sale from Tuesday, October 12 until Monday, October 18.

Prices are - Adult: £24.00; Concession (65+): £18.00; Young Adult (18 -21): £18.00; Junior (13- 17): £12.00; Child (6 – 12): £6.00 * tickets must be purchased as part of a pair with a parent/ guardian over 18; Infant (2-5): Free * Infants tickets must be purchased as part of a pair with a parent/ guardian over 18.