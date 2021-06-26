Luton sign highly sought-after attacker Mendes Gomes from Morecambe

Carlos Mendes Gomes celebrates scoring the winner for Morecambe in the League Two play-off final

Luton have announced the signing of in-demand forward Carlos Mendes Gomes for an undisclosed fee from newly-promoted League One side Morecambe

The 22-year-old has been attracting a host of interest this summer, but has agreed to join the Hatters, making him the seventh new addition of the close season.

As with the earlier acquisitions of Fred Onyedinma and Allan Campbell, this deal has been made possible by the ‘Transfer Club’ contributions of Town supporters who have donated the 40 per cent credit they were entitled to on renewing their season tickets back to the manager’s recruitment drive.

Mendes Gomes scored 15 times for the Shrimps in League Two last season, before netting his 16th from the penalty spot in the play-off final against Newport County at Wembley Stadium, as Morecambe triumphed 1-0.

Born in Senegal, Gomes and his family initially moved to Lanzarote when he was two, as he went to Getafe as a schoolboy and then Aletico Madrid as a teenager.

His time with the Spanish giants would come to an end when after Mendes Gomes’ father decided to move his family to England due to the prospect of a higher quality education.

He failed to find a team for over a year, eventually signing for tenth-tier West Didsbury & Chorlton in the North West Counties League.

The winger was scouted by Morecambe whilst playing for his college team, and after playing 37 times in his first two seasons, made his mark in some style last term.

Mendes netted 16 times in 54 games under Derek Adams, playing a vital part in securing promotion to League One for the first time in the Shrimps’ history.