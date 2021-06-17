Luton skipper Bradley believes summer signing Onyedinma could play a 'big part' for the Hatters

Fred Onyedinma challenges James Bree during Luton's 3-1 win at Adams Park last season

Town's new signing Fred Onyedinma could well play a 'big part' for the Hatters next season according to club captain Sonny Bradley

The 24-year-old became Luton's first incoming of the summer when joining on an undisclosed fee from Wycombe Wanderers last month, and has since been followed through the door by Hull defender Reece Burke and Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell.

Bradley came up against Onyedinma twice last term, with the Hatters winning both encounters against their opponents, 2-0 at Kenilworth Road, and then 3-1 in the reverse fixture.

With the attacker impressing during his three stints with the Chairboys and also playing over 100 times for Millwall, on his addition to the ranks, the skipper said: "He's a very decent player and I’m not surprised by the signing because we always seem to make good signings.

"He's very lively player, I have spoken to a few people and I understand that he has a very good character and you need a good character in this dressing room.