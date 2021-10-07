Luton skipper insists Town's performances are 'above and beyond' anything they have produced in the Championship

Town skipper Sonny Bradley

Town skipper Sonny Bradley believes his side are currently producing performances that are ‘above and beyond’ anything they have managed since their return to the Championship.

The Hatters are in their third season at this level, and go into the international break sitting 13th in the table, just four points from the play-offs.

Although it is one place lower than they finished last term and three behind where they were at this stage of the campaign with three less points, manager Nathan Jones believes they are a better team this time round, with other sides starting to fear the Hatters again.

It was something Bradley agreed with too, saying: “I think the manager’s right to say that we are evolving.

“I think the performances we’ve shown so far this season have gone above and beyond anything we’ve done in the Championship for the last two seasons.

“It’s just about maintaining it and showing consistency in our performances.

“As so far this season, yes, we’ve put in some really big shifts and done well in certain games, but we’ve also maybe let ourselves down in certain games and not for full 90 minutes, but 45 minutes there and half an hour there, we’ve possibly let ourselves down.

“So it’s about putting everything together, allowing the squad to gel even more, and taking that consistency to the rest of the season.

“If we do that, we can kick on and we can improve on our league position last year where we finished 12th.

“If we continue the way we’re going, the way we are evolving, we’ll improve on that.

“I think teams do respect us here now, it’s hard to come here now and go man for man and play against us as we’ve got an energetic team, our forwards now are very quick.

“If you want to go one on one against our forwards, you’re going to have to be really good on the day, so I think the manager is right, we’re evolving well and we’re a force now in this division.”

Although attacker Harry Cornick stated following the 5-0 thrashing of Coventry, he felt Town had the makings of a top six side this season, that wasn’t something Bradley was quite prepared to echo at the moment.

He continued: “Not yet, potentially, if we start saying we are that, we have to do it.

“There’s a long way to go, but if we keep evolving, keep having the momentum and continue with the clean sheets, we’ve got quite a good clean sheet record now in this division, then we’ll have quite a good chance.”

Bradley and his team-mates now have a weekend off due to an international break they went into by drawing 0-0 with Huddersfield on Saturday.

On the goalless draw, he added: “I think at times we could have moved it a little bit quicker at times, building from the back, but it’s a game where we couldn’t really win.

"They sat in quite deep and defended well, so we couldn’t win.