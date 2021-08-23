Luton skipper vows to put things right against Sheffield United

Kal Naismith goes up for a header against Birmingham

Luton defender Kal Naismith has vowed to put things right against Sheffield United this weekend following last Saturday’s shambolic 5-0 defeat to Birmingham City.

The Hatters had fallen 2-0 behind in the first half, before conceding immediately after the break and then twice more in the closing six minutes as heads well and truly dropped.

They now take on a Blades side who have taken just a point from their opening four Championship clashes after being relegated from the Premier League last term, as Naismith said: “That’s the good thing about football it takes you to some bad lows, but you’ve always got next to try and put it right.

“If you look at the grand scheme of things, we’ve had four games, two wins, two losses, a bit inconsistent, but if we go and put it right against Sheff U, we go into the international break feeling good, but we do have a lot of stuff to put right.”

Town’s early nemesis came back to bite them again on Saturday, conceding twice from set-pieces inside the opening half an hour.

It was the same at West Bromwich Albion the week before, two of the Baggies goals coming from a long throw and a corner, as Naismith knows it’s becoming an area of concern, continuing: “It’s something we’ve definitely got to look at.

“They scored from two set-pieces and the third was our set-piece that they broke, so we’re always looking at areas where we can improve and I think that’s an area we’ve got to look to improve.

“There’s loads of different ways you can do it and the manager, the staff will have a look at it, but we need to do better as players.

“You’ve got a man and you’ve got to stay with him and the boys that are in areas to go and head it, they’ve just got to go and attack it better.

“You can nitpick every single little thing after a result like that, but I feel like the important thing is you can’t point the finger at anyone.

“Everyone’s got to stick together, no-one was good enough, no-one performed, so we’ve all got to look at each other and how can we improve.