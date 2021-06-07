Luton to head to Boreham Wood in pre-season

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is expected to take a full strength squad to Boreham Wood for a pre-season friendly

Luton Town are expected to head to National League side Boreham Wood for a pre-season friendly.

The Hatters are long-time visitors to Meadow Park even since the days of previous boss John Still, with midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu starting his career for the Wood too, until being snapped up by West Ham United.

Speaking to the club's official website chairman Danny Hunter said: "Putting a home pre-season schedule together nowadays is very different from say a decade or so ago as you have to factor in when the bigger club's training programme will start, will they have pre-season tours already arranged and when do their league campaigns begin?

"The great thing is my friends in football have not let me down and I’ve now secured both Premier League new boys Brentford and Championship side Luton Town, who will both be bringing full first team squads to Meadow Park.