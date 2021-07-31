Luton Town unveil new kits for the 2021-22 season

Luton Town's new kits for the 2021-22 season

Luton Town have revealed their new kits for the 2021-22 season.

The strips were unveiled at a special photoshoot held at the ‘Hat House’ with the orange home shirt featuring a strong graphic horizontal stripe inspired by the weave patterns that were created with straw by local milliners.

It has contrasting white details on the neck and cuff, bespoke back neck sign-off, full-colour crest, embroidered diamond, dropped hem with side vent detail and official licensed label at the side seam.

The navy blue and orange away shirt has vertical graphics in shades of blue and orange, with a sloped back shoulder panel seams, a v neckline with orange front insert, bespoke back neck sign off, full colour crest, embroidered diamond, dropped hem with side vent detail and official licensed label at the side seam.

Meanwhile, the white third shirt is a first for the club as a statement on the Hatters website said: "It celebrates the bond between the club and the supporters who so generously stepped in to help at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"This iconic shirt features all of the names of our ‘Legends’ as an integral part of the fabric. Not just the fabric of the shirt, but the Club itself.

"Along with the Umbro logo, the one thing that connects all three shirts is the Luton Town Football Club crest.

"If you look closely its main elements depict the hard work on which the town is built; the bee as the emblem of industry, the hive being the symbol for the straw-plaiting industry of which Luton was famous, and the wheat sheaf representing agriculture and the supply of wheat straw."

Due to the complex and detailed design of the third shirt, Luton can only guarantee that all names appear on an adult size medium.