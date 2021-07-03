Luton trio will get time off for 'mental rest' after Euro 2020 exertions

Tom Lockyer trains with Wales at the Euros

Luton’s trio of internationals who were involved in the Euros this summer will get extra time off in the Hatters’ pre-season schedule for some much-needed mental rest, according to boss Nathan Jones.

Midfielder Joe Morrell started all four games for Wales as they reached the second round before going out 4-0 to Denmark, with Tom Lockyer part of the squad too, but didn't feature in the competition.

It was the same for Croatian goalkeeper Simon Sluga who was on the bench for his country as they made it to the round of 16, defeated 5-3 in a thrilling encounter with Spain.

Although Town start their friendlies at Hitchin Town this afternoon, the three players won't be in action, as on when they will return to the Brache to join up with their team-mates again, Jones said: “Tom gets a week, Joe gets two and Simon gets three.

“That is because Simon is categorically away from his family all the time anyway so we spoke to him and it’s a different position.

“Tom missed a lot of time anyway so he will join up with us on Sunday in York.

“A week later Joe will and a week later Simon will, so everything is staggered and structured so we get them back at the right time.

“To be fair it’s not physical rest they probably need now, it’s mental rest really because they have been in camps and concentrating.

"When you are away with internationals it’s different because you are in a hotel, you’re around everyone, you're training twice a day or once a day, and it is mentally so draining.