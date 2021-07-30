Luton's Brighton friendly switched from 120 minutes to a 90-minute fixture
Luton Town have announced a change in playing arrangement for Saturday's final pre-season friendly against Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 5:51 pm
Updated
Friday, 30th July 2021, 5:52 pm
The match will still kick-off at 3pm, but will now be a 90-minute match instead of the advertised 120-minute fixture.
A club statement read: "Saturday's pre-season friendly against Brighton and Hove Albion will now be a regular 90 minute match, instead of the proposed 120-minute fixture.
"The meeting against the Seagulls was due to involve a 30 minute extra-time period but this will no longer be the case.
"Supporters are therefore advised to think about their travel plans with this update considered."