Luton's January transfer target is released by the Baggies

Kyle Edwards in action for West Bromwich Albion against Southampton this season

West Bromwich Albion have released one of Luton Town's January transfer targets, winger Kyle Edwards.

The 23-year-old was one of a number of players to leave the Hawthorns today along with Hal Robson-Kanu, Charlie Austin, Kamil Grosicki, Branislav Ivanovic, Lee Peltier and Andy Lonergan following the Baggies relegation from the Premier League.

Edwards came through the ranks with Albion and played 49 times for the club, scoring four goals, but only featured eight times this term, making five Premier League appearances with one start and didn't play in the top flight once Sam Allardyce took over in December.

Town boss Nathan Jones admitted the Hatters had made an inquiry about the attacker, who featured 49 times for the club, scoring four goals, in the January window, but a deal was never close to being completed.

On the attacker, who has also played for Exeter in the 2017-18 season, he said: "We inquired about Kyle and he wasn’t available, which we knew pretty much straight away.

“And if he was available, he wasn't available in the budget that we could afford, there’s things like loan fees now, so he wasn't available.