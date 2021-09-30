Luton's trip to QPR switched for live Sky Sports coverage
Hatters also host Middlesbrough on TV
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 4:34 pm
Luton Town's trip to QPR in November has been moved for live Sky Sports coverage.
The game at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium was due to take place on Saturday, November 20, but will now go ahead on Friday, November 19 at 7.45pm.
Meanwhile, the Hatters will also be on TV against Middlesbrough on Tuesday, November 2 at 7.45pm, although this won't lead to a change in the fixture schedule.