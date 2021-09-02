Lynch scores as Luton U18s are held by Gillingham

Luton U18s were held to a draw by Gillingham

Luton U18s played out a 1-1 draw with Gillingham in their latest EFL Youth Alliance clash at the weekend.

The visitors opened the scoring on 12 minutes, but Town then hit back just before the break to level, Eddie Corbit finding Archie Heron on the left who beat his man and then crossed for Oliver Lynch to guide home his volley.

Although the Hatters dominated in the final stages, they couldn't find a way through as both sides had to make do with a point.

Town's youngsters are next in action when they host Southend on September 11.

Hatters: Jacob Cowler, Jacob Pinnington, Jack Bateson, Josh Odell (Josh Swan 61), Johnson, Eddie Corbit, Nelson, Millar Matthews-Lewis, Darcy Moffat, Oliver Lynch, Archie Heron.