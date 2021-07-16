Mendes Gomes confident he can become a long ranger for the Hatters

Carlos Mendes Gomes celebrates his goal with Elliot Lee

Town attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes is confident that Luton fans will see plenty more of his long range efforts thud into the back of the net this term.

The 22-year-old summer signing from Morecambe took aim from 20 yards against Bedford Town on Wednesday night, arrowing his fierce drive into the bottom corner, to break the deadlock and send the visitors on their way to a 5-0 victory.

After netting 16 times for the Shrimps last term, and already two for the Hatters in their friendlies, Mendes Gomes is definitely seen as a source of goals by boss Nathan Jones this season and he believes he is capable of a few more long rangers too.

He said: "I’ve got that in my locker, I haven’t done it much last season, but if you get some space as a forward player you look to hit the target and put it in.

“I demand a lot from myself, but I also have to know that it’s early doors, it’s about getting the fitness and it was good to get the goal.

“The pre-season has been tough but that’s what it’s about, so I should be ready for the start of the season and I'm looking forward to it.

“We knew that we were going to have a lot of possession, so it’s about getting everything right.

"The boys who came on did unbelievably well, it’s always tough to come on, so it showed their character.

“It’s about the fitness too, we will be looking to get some 90 minutes at some point and be ready."

The attacker impressed the nearly 1,500 in attendance during his hour at the New Eyrie, easily Town’s biggest threat in the first half, one wonderfully robust run on the left in which he beat three players almost leading to a second goal, only denied by the Eagles keeper and a covering defender on the line.

He continued: “It’s always nice to get some minutes in the tank, that’s what pre-season is for, get the fitness back up and it was quite enjoyable.

“Pre-season is to actually get to know each other, learn from each other’s game, learn from the mistakes and get ready for the first game of the season.

“It's always nice to play in front of the fans too.

"It’s my second game in front of them and Luton fans are unbelievable, they've shown me a lot of love since I arrived at the club so it’s always nice to play in front of them.

“You make a few mistakes but it’s about learning about them and getting to know each other, to top that off with goals and assists is always nice."

Mendes Gomes and his team-mates went into the match on the back of a week-long training camp in York, as the transfer window recruit feels settled in his new surroundings and is enjoying working for manager Nathan Jones as well.

He added: "It was nice, get everyone together and have a strong team bond, going away actually helped to know a few of the lads.

“You know what the manager wants from you too, he’s always clear and I’m learning.

"I think it’s the right place for me to develop and the relationship that I have with him is top class."