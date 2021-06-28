Mendes Gomes looking to excite Luton fans after signing for the Hatters

New Luton signing Carlos Mendes Gomes

New signing Carlos Mendes Gomes is looking to excite the Hatters faithful with his performances on the pitch after agreeing to move to Kenilworth Road from Morecambe on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was snapped up by Luton for an undisclosed fee after a superb season for the Shrimps, scoring 16 times in 54 appearances, including the match-winning penalty as Morecambe won the League Two play-off final by beating Newport County at Wembley.

His form led to a great deal of interest in the former Atletico Madrid youngster, but Mendes Gomes opted to head to Town and speaking to the club’s official website about just what the Luton supporters can expect to see from their seventh signing of a productive summer, he said: “First of all I think they are going to get hard work, I am willing to put everything that I have got for the club.

“I like to get on the ball, I like to enjoy my football and play with a smile.

"Hopefully I can excite them and get them off their seat.

“I can’t wait to play in front of the fans.

"I have seen it is a very compact stadium, I know that people will not want to come here and the noise they make also took part in the reason for me signing here.

"I heard good things about the club and also I would like to thank the fans who have contributed for the transfer, I can’t wait!”

Now on board with the Hatters, Mendes Gomes, who was born in Senegal, had spells at Getafe and Aletico Madrid as a teenager, before moving to England and playing for tenth-tier West Didsbury & Chorlton in the North West Counties League.

He was snapped up by Morecambe in June 2018, scoring 18 goals in 91 games during his three years at the Mazuma Stadium and now wants to continue his footballing journey at Luton, continuing: "It is an incredible moment for me and my family.

"Obviously signing for Luton Town is a big step moving forward, I like the project and I think it is a club going only in one direction. I want to be part of it.

"They have shown in the past years how well they have been doing and I want to improve as a player, I want to learn and I think this is the right place to do that.

“It hasn’t been easy, it has been tough, but I think hard work and self-belief always pays off and I’m just excited to be here.”

Mendes Gomes was revered by Shrimps fans after his superb season and winning penalty just last month, sending Morecambe into League One for the first time in their history,

He knows just how much the campaign meant to the club too, adding: “I don’t see myself as a hero but I enjoyed playing for Morecambe.