Messages of support come flooding in for Luton legend Mick Harford as he starts cancer treatment

Town assistant boss Mick Harford

Messages of support have come flooding in on social media for Luton Town assistant boss Mick Harford today after the Hatters assistant boss revealed he was fighting prostate cancer.

The 62-year-old will undergo a course of radiotherapy treatment, starting next month, which will keep him away from Kenilworth Road for an extended period of time.

Harford, who featured 217 times for the Hatters, scoring 92 goals during two spells as a player, was first diagnosed in December 2020 and has continued to perform his duties with the same commitment and determination he has always shown for every role he has fulfilled at the club.

Ex-Luton skipper Brian Horton said: “Wishing Mick Harford all the best in his treatment he is a top person and a Hatters legend.”

Former Spurs, Brighton and England full back Gary Stevens tweeted: “Wishing Mick Hartford a full and speedy recovery.

"Go get yourself checked out gentlemen, it’s as quick as a finger up your bum !!!"

Meanwhile, ex-Town striker Steven Howard said: “Great man who will fight this with all his might!!!," as Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who was with the Hatters on loan last season wrote: "Sad to see this & couldn’t happen to a nicer person who I owe a lot too - but knowing him as a man I know his strength will pull him through and better in no time.

"All the best.”

One-time Luton player Drew Talbot added: “Wishing Mick all the very best in what must be a difficult time!”

Harford’s former clubs also posted as Chelsea's official Twitter page said: “We're sending our thoughts and best wishes to former Blue. Get well soon, Mick.”

The ex-striker's boyhood club Sunderland AFC wrote: “We're all with you, Mick," while neighbouring Newcastle United tweeted: "We're wishing former #NUFC player, Mick Harford a full and speedy recovery. Get well soon, Mick."

Derby County added: “We are sorry to learn that our former player @Mickharford is battling with Prostate Cancer.

"Our thoughts are with Mick and his family at this difficult time. Keep strong, Mick. We’re all behind you.”

QPR's official Twitter said: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at #QPR are with our former assistant and caretaker manager Mick Harford. We’re all with you, Mick.”

While Coventry's read: “Everyone at Coventry City is sending their best wishes to former Sky Blue Mick Harford," with Lincoln City's stating: "Everyone at Lincoln City is sending their best wishes to former Imp Mick Harford.”

Meanwhile, the official England page also expressed their support to Harford who won two caps during his career, saying: "We’re sending our thoughts and best wishes to you, Mick. Get well soon!”

Luton Town Supporters' Trust tweeted: “This is such awful news. We loved you for your fight in your playing days @Mickharford and we've no doubt you'll tackle this illness just as strongly.

“We wish you a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you back at KR soon.”

Finally Labour MP for Luton South Rachel Hopkins wrote: "My best wishes to Mick Harford as he undergoes treatment.