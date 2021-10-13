Midfielder Thorpe targets Wales senior call-up during his time with Luton

Town midfielder Elliot Thorpe - pic: Gareth Owen

Recent addition Elliot Thorpe has a number of goals to achieve after agreeing to move to the Hatters following his departure from Spurs recently, with one of them representing Wales at full international level.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Hinchingbrooke, but qualifies through his mother, has already featured for Wales U17s during his time at Tottenham, scoring against Malta in 2016.

He was also on the bench for the U21s in their UEFA Euro 2023 qualifying matches recently, but is now hoping to make the next step up to become part of the senior set-up.

Thorpe, who completed just over 70 minutes for the Hatters U21s in their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth U23s yesterday, said: “Tom Lockyer is a Wales international and I’m with the 21s at the minute, but definitely in the next few years, Wales' first team is one of my main big goals, so I'll be ready.

“My mum is Welsh, she was born in Wales, born in Barry and my dad’s from Liverpool.

"I don't know how I ended up down here, but I'm here.