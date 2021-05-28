Moncur and LuaLua among four to leave Luton as retained list is announced

George Moncur has been released by Luton

Luton have announced that George Moncur, Kazenga LuaLua, Harry Isted and Brendan Galloway have not been offered new contracts at Kenilworth Road and will leave the club at the end of next month.

Meanwhile, Martin Cranie, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Ryan Tunnicliffe have been offered new deals and are currently considering those terms.

Moncur signed for the club from Barnsley in January 2019, playing 59 times and scoring 11 goals, including some memorable free kicks, most notably against Portsmouth during the Hatters' League One title-winning season.

LuaLua featured 87 times in total, scoring eight goals, including a stunner against Wycombe last term, and the vital winner when Luton beat Hull 1-0 to take a huge step towards Championship survival the previous season.

Galloway only played six times after an injury-hit two years with the club, while Isted made two appearances, spending last campaign on loan at National League side Wealdstone.

Elliot Lee, Peter Kioso and Gabriel Osho have returned to the club following their loans at Oxford United, Northampton and Rochdale and they remain under contract, with the club taking up an option on the latter.

The three loan players who were at Town last term, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Sam Nombe and Tom Ince, have returned to their parent clubs.

From the U21 Development squad, an option has been taken on Dion Pereira – who made his first-team debut at QPR in the final game of the season – who has been offered a new professional deal, while TQ Addy, Sam Beckwith, Avan Jones, Corey Panter, Jake Peck and Josh Neufville have each been offered new terms.

Tiernan Parker and Jack Chambers will leave the club when their current deals expire.

Second-year scholars who have been offered professional development contracts are U18s captain Casey Pettit, goalkeeper Jameson Horlick, midfielder Callum Nicolson and forward Tra Lucas, while Matt Moloney and Ben Stevens have been offered third-year scholarships.

They are joined by first year scholar Aidan Francis-Clarke, who has been offered a professional development contract, along with Ed McJannet, who turned pro on his 17th birthday in January.

First year scholars moving into their second year with the academy are Josh Allen, Eddie Corbit, Jacob Cowler, Tyrelle Newton, Josh Swan and Adam Wedd.