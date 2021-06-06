Morrell and Lockyer left out as Wales draw with Albania

Town midfielder Joe Morrell

Neither Luton duo Tom Lockyer or Joe Morrell featured as Wales signed off for the Euro 2020 Finals with a 0-0 draw against Albania in the Cardiff City Stadium last night.

In front of a crowd of 6,500 with fans allowed back in once more, the hosts struggled to create any chances during the first half.

They improved after the break, Neco Williams' 30-yard drive flying over the bar, before his next attempt was saved.

Despite the introduction of Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale in the second period, the Welsh couldn't force a breakthrough.

Both Lockyer and Morrell will now be hoping to make Robert Page's side for Wales' opening Euro 2020 game against Switzerland on Saturday, June 12.