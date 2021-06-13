Morrell: Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is in Welsh squad's thoughts

Luton midfielder Joe Morrell in action for Wales

Luton player Joe Morrell has sent both his and the Wales' squad's best wishes to Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen after he suffered a cardiac arrest during his country's Euro 2020 game against Finland yesterday.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan player collapsed just before half time, but after receiving emergency medical treatment on the pitch was taken to hospital and is now thankfully in a stable condition.

Morrell, who was part of the Welsh side that drew 1-1 with Switzerland before the game took place, travelled back to his team hotel later than the rest of his team-mates due to a routine drugs test, but speaking to the BBC, said: "It was horrible to hear.

"It puts it all into perspective as a footballer, someone who's fit and healthy and something like that happens to them.

"I got back to the hotel a bit later than the other lads and the canteen was just silent.

"It was horrible and it reminded us all it's just a game at the end of the day.

"Hopefully he can have a good recovery.

"All our thoughts are with him,"

Wales defender Ben Davies was a colleague of Eriksen for six years during his time with Spurs, and Morrell conceded it was a particularly distressing evening for the left back, adding: "For someone so close, it must have felt really real for him (Davies), knowing his family as well.

"It was tough for all of us but, for him, it was extra tough.

"Thankfully the news seems to be OK from what we know.

"There was a lot of conversation about it last night which is understandable.

"There was probably a spell of half an hour to 40 minutes which was really difficult for everyone.

"I was really emotional. It does hit home that there are more important things than football.