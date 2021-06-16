Morrell plays a key role for Wales as they beat Turkey in Euro 2020

Joe Morrell wins possession against Turkey for Wales this evening

Luton midfielder Joe Morrell played the full 90 minutes as Wales picked up a crucial 2-0 victory against Turkey in their second group match of Euro 2020 this afternoon.

The 24-year-old, who was winning his 17th cap, kept his place from the 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Saturday, with manager Rob Page naming an unchanged side.

It was Wales who had a number of early chances, Aaron Ramsey's effort saved by Ugurcan Cakir, Kieffer Moore heading over and Ramsey blazing off target.

Turkey came back into the game and it was Morrell who was required to make two goal-line clearances to keep the scores goalless.

Just before half time, the Welsh opened the scoring when Gareth Bale's ball over the top was chested down by Ramsey, who finished coolly to make it 1-0.

After the break, Bale could have doubled Wales’ lead on the hour mark, only to sky his penalty well over the bar,

Turkey then pushed for an equaliser, with keeper Danny Ward making a fine save, before Page's side sealed the points, Bale with the assist again, Connor Roberts finding the net.