Mpanzu back in for Berry as Luton look to end long wait for victory at Millwall

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is back in the side today

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has made one change to the side that drew 0-0 with Huddersfield before the international break for today's Championship fixture at Millwall, as Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu comes in for Luke Berry who drops to the bench.

There he joins former Lions winger Fred Onyedinma, involved in a match-day squad for the first time since August, alongside Admiral Muskwe after he scored for the development side in midweek.

Summer signings Allan Campbell and Carlos Mendes Gomes aren't involved as neither is Gabe Osho, with Luton looking to win at Millwall for the first time since May 1999.

Lions: Bartosz Bialkowski, Danny McNamara, Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson ©, Jake Cooper, Jed Wallace, Sheyi Ojo, George Saville, Benik Afobe, Daniel Ballard, George Evans.

Subs not used: George Long, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Tom Bradshaw, Matt Smith, Ryan Leonard, Mason Bennett, Billy Mitchell.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley ©, Kal Naismith, Amari'i Bell, Glen Rea, Jordan Clark, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs not used: James Shea, Reece Burke, Luke Berry, Admiral Muskwe, Fred Onyedinma, Henri Lansbury, Cameron Jerome.