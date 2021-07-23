Mpanzu: Luton's squad is supporting legend Mick Harford in his cancer fight
Town midfielder sends his support to assistant boss
Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has stated the whole squad are there for assistant boss Mick Harford after the Hatters legend admitted he was fighting prostate cancer.
The 62-year-old made the news public on Monday in a bid to raise awareness of the disease and encourage men to go to the doctors for a check-up if needed.
Mpanzu, who had committed his future to the club on the same day, spoke of just how big an influence Harford is to the players, saying: “Mick has been a vital part in Luton and a vital part to me.
“It is really unfortunate and obviously we are going to be sticking with him throughout the whole process and hopefully he pulls through.
“We are here if he needs us and the boys will be supporting him throughout the whole thing.”