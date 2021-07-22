Muskwe felt Luton's extra quality showed during Boreham Wood victory

New Hatters signing Admiral Muskwe

Town’s latest summer signing Admiral Muskwe felt that the Town’s extra quality eventually showed as the Hatters ran out 3-1 winners over Boreham Wood on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was introduced along with eight other outfield players on the hour mark at Meadow Park, Khanya Leshabela having joined the fray moments earlier, with Luton trailing 1-0 to their hosts.

However, it took them just 13 minutes to put that right, Jordan Clark converting at the back post from Sam Beckwith's cross, before Carlos Mendes Gomes drove superbly into the top corner from 25 yards soon afterwards.

Clark was on target again in the closing stages, volleying home after being picked out by Joe Morrell's dinked through ball as Town eventually ran out comfortable 3-1 winners, with Muskwe, who had only just signed from Leicester City two days beforehand, saying: “It was good to dust off the cobwebs a little bit.

“I was happy to be in and around the boys, get some minutes under my belt and just build up as pre-season goes on.

“That was my first minutes, first run-out of pre-season, so I had to get that out of the way.

“They caught us out a little bit, how direct they were, but the second team who came on, we were aware of it.

“We knew how to deal with it a little bit better and they were tiring a little bit, so we took advantage of that.

“I guess in the end, quality always shows, and you can tell from the goals we scored that we’ve got the quality and hopefully in future games we can show that quality earlier on as well.