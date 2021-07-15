Muskwe hoping to follow in the footsteps of Leicester midfielder Dewsbury-Hall at Luton

New Town signing Admiral Muskwe

New Luton signing Admiral Muskwe is hopeful of having a similar impact at Kenilworth Road to last campaign's stand-out loan signing, his former Leicester City team-mate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

The 22-year-old had a superb spell with the Hatters, winning a number of end of season awards at the club's presentation evening, but has now returned to the King Power Stadium to try and break into the Foxes first team.

Muskwe, already a Zimbabwean international himself, with four caps and one goal to his name, spoke to the popular midfielder, plus another ex-Luton star in James Justin, ahead of his permanent move to Bedfordshire announced this morning, as he looks to mirror their achievements.

Talking to the club's official website, he said: "I spoke to both of them, mostly I spoke to Kiernan.

"I saw him a few weeks ago and he only had good things to say about the club.

"So in the short time I have spent here, I have seen that everything he said is true and I’m hoping I can create my own positive memories at this place.

“Seeing the success Kiernan had last year, it is something I want to try and emulate myself.

"The love he got from the fans is definitely something I am trying to embark on and get myself as well.”

Arriving at Luton, Muskwe could fit straight in with some well-known faces, as fellow forward Fred Onyedinma was part of the same Wycombe team as him during a loan spell with the Chairboys last season.

He continued: “I was with Fred at Wycombe, we spent six months together so I know him really well.

"He has made it really easy for me to settle in, like all the other boys have.

"We have strength in depth and good competition for places.

“I played against Gabriel (Osho) coming through the youth ranks at Leicester, same with Elijah (Adebayo).

"Some of the boys I played against last year and then the more common names like Henri Lansbury and Cameron Jerome, I saw them growing up playing in the Championship and Premier League.”

With Jerome 12 years his senior, and having had a career that has seen him play regularly in the top flight and second tier, along with a stint in Turkey, Muskwe is hoping to learn from his new team-mate, saying: “I think with young players, we may lack a bit of experience and in certain situations, those older players would have been there and played in those games.

"To have them to call upon when needed is key for the team because they know exactly how to get out of those situations.”

As with every new signing that has joined the Hatters since Nathan Jones took over, Muskwe was quick to point to the role that Luton's manager played in him deciding to make Town his permanent home too, adding: “When I spoke to Nathan it was clear about his intentions and what he wants to do with the club.

"That is the same sort of plans I have for my career, so it works hand in hand.